Liverpool have officially completed the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, with the highly rated left-back arriving at Anfield in a deal worth £40 million, as announced on the club’s website.

The move, now sealed and signed, marks the Reds’ third major addition of the summer transfer window as manager Arne Slot continues to reshape the squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Kerkez, 21, has been on Liverpool’s radar for several months following an impressive season in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

The Hungarian international quickly established himself as one of the most promising young full-backs in the league, combining attacking flair with defensive solidity.

Milos Kerkez expresses his excitement on Liverpool move

Upon joining the club, the defender said:

“I’m really happy.

“It’s a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England. I’m just really, really happy and excited.

“After this, I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.”

His arrival is a significant statement of intent from Liverpool, who are looking to rejuvenate their backline.

Kerkez is expected to provide immediate competition for the left-back role, particularly given the uncertain fitness status of Andy Robertson in recent seasons.

His ability to press high, overlap with pace, and contribute in both boxes makes him a natural fit for Slot’s playing style.

Arne Slot has shown ambition in the transfer market

The youngster becomes Liverpool’s third signing of the summer, following earlier arrivals of both Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool fans will be eager to see the new signing in action during pre-season this summer.

It is an exciting addition to an already strong Reds squad that won the Premier League title last season.

The Reds may now shift their focus towards signing a new striker due to Darwin Nunez being linked with a move away from Anfield.

They are interested in a move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak but signing him may not be as easy as it appears.

