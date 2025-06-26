(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman is all set to leave the club this summer.

According to Pete O’Rourke, multiple clubs were working on securing his signature, but he is set to join the League One outfit Huddersfield Town on loan. The player will complete his medical with the club soon.

Owen Goodman needs to play

The 21-year-old was on loan at AFC Wimbledon last season, and he was quite impressive for them. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Crystal Palace would not have been able to provide him with that opportunity. Leaving the club would be ideal for him.

He will look to continue his development with regular football and establish himself as a key player for Huddersfield now. Meanwhile, the player will look to secure promotion with the Terriers next season. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in League One, and he could be an asset for Huddersfield.

Goodman is expected to compete with Lee Nicholls and Jacob Chapman for the starting spot. It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting spot at the English club.

Crystal Palace well-stocked in the goalkeeping department

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have enough depth in the goalkeeping department, and it seems highly unlikely that they will look to bring in a replacement for the 21-year-old. They will hope that he can impress during his loan spell and return a better player next year.

Crystal Palace had an impressive campaign last year, and they managed to win the FA Cup. They will look to do well in the domestic competitions next season as well.

There is no doubt that they have a quality team at their disposal, and they have a top-class manager like Oliver Glasner as well.

