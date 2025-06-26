The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

The 27-year-old central defender will be out of contract next summer, and the Italian outfit could look to sell him to avoid losing him on a free. According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, the player is valued at €28 million.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with an offer to sign him. They will face competition from Aston Villa as well. The West Midlands club are hoping to improve their defensive unit, and they are keeping tabs on the Colombian International.

Tottenham and Aston Villa could use Jhon Lucumi

The South American has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for the two clubs. The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could justify the investment.

Tottenham could lose Cristian Romero this summer, and they need a quality replacement. The South American could be the ideal alternative to the World Cup winner. Meanwhile, Aston Villa looked vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back. It remains to be seen whether they can beat him to his signature.

Premier League move could be tempting

Lucumi will want to play regularly next season, and the two clubs will need to provide him with gametime assurances if they want to win the race for his signature.

Both clubs have financial resources to pay €28 million for him, and it remains to be seen ends up. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him at this stage of his career. He will look to test himself at the highest level if the transfer goes through.

The defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well.