£70 million star starts following Arsenal on Instagram sparking transfer speculation

Arsenal are looking for a new striker this summer and two of the names heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium are Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

The RB Leipzig and the Sporting strikers are two of the most sought-after names in the transfer market this summer.

Their goal scoring quality is appreciated by some of the top clubs in the world and with most elite clubs looking to sign a new striker this summer, their names have been consistently mentioned in the media.

Arsenal want to sign a new striker

Gyokeres has made no secret of his desire to move to Arsenal this summer but a move is still far from happening.

Meanwhile, Sesko is also firmly on the radar of the Gunners this summer who are working hard behind the scenes to strengthen their attack for next season.

The 22-year-old Slovenian ace is rated at £70 million by the Bundesliga club.

Sesko has given the clearest hint yet that he could move to the Emirates Stadium this summer by following Arsenal on Instagram, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer news expert reported the update on his X account, posting a screenshot of the striker following the Gunners on the social media app.

Benjamin Sesko can shine at Arsenal

It remains to be seen what Arsenal will decide over their new striker signing but Sesko following them on Instagram is a clear hint that he either prefers a move to Arsenal or is edging closer to join them.

He has the physical and technical attributes of a top-class striker and with him being still young, he can develop his game further under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have Champions League football, a stable project, and one of the best defensive records in Europe in the last few seasons. Attracting a name like Sesko should not be difficult for them.

