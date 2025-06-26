(Photo) Midfielder posts Insta pic of himself training with Arsenal duo as transfer decision looms

Arsenal FC
Posted by
William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes
William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey has posted an image himself training with Gunners duo William Saliba and Jurrien Timber on Instagram.

This comes as Partey is now just a few days away from the end of his contract, meaning he could be heading out of the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer imminently.

Fabrizio Romano has posted on X about Arsenal closing in on Christian Norgaard from Brentford, adding that the Denmark international is joining as Partey’s replacement

Some fans will no doubt be reading into Partey’s latest Instagram post in that case, as it could be that the Ghana international is making it clear he’s saying his final goodbyes to some of his Arsenal teammates.

Thomas Partey still training with Arsenal players

On the other hand, this could also be seen as Partey still being involved with Arsenal, perhaps suggesting his future hasn’t been 100% decided.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few days, but one imagines we should hear something official very soon, especially as the Norgaard deal has advanced so quickly.

What Charles Watts has said about Thomas Partey

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, Charles Watts said his information at the time was that the Partey saga wasn’t entirely settled yet.

“Thomas Partey’s situation at Arsenal remains open,” Watts said.

“My information at the time of writing is that a final decision has not been taken and that contract talks have not completely ended.

Thomas Partey celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Aston Villa
Thomas Partey celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Aston Villa (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“Obviously the longer this drags on without there being a breakthrough then the likelihood increases that Partey will move on as a free agent this summer, but as far as I’m aware we are not at that stage just yet.

“So there could still be a breakthrough in the discussions, but that would need to happen quickly because both sides want clarity on the situation.

“If Partey does end up leaving then Arsenal would have to go into the market to bring in another midfielder.

“They already have their big money replacement sorted in Zubimendi, but I don’t think that would be enough if Partey follows Jorginho through the exit door this summer.”

