Tottenham Hotspur are among clubs keen on the Borussia Monchengladbach defender Lukas Ullrich.

According to TBR football, they are considering a move for the 21-year-old left-back, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him. The German under-21 international is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future.

Lukas Ullrich would be a future asset

He could be an important player for Tottenham in the long run. Tottenham could use more depth in the left-back department. Although they have Destiny Udogie at the club, the Italian was inconsistent last season. More competition for places would be ideal for the team.

It will be interesting to see if Gladbach are prepared to sell him this summer. The 21-year-old was an important first-team player for them last season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are not the only Premier League club on the player. Leeds United are interested in securing the services of the German youth International as well. They have been promoted to the Premier League, and they will look at the spot before the new season begins. The German could prove to be a solid long-term investment for them.

Meanwhile, the report from TBR football claims that the player is regarded as a ‘huge talent’. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Multiple clubs keen on the German

Crystal Palace, Everton, Brighton and Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on the defender. It remains to be seen whether they decide to test the resolve of the German club with an offer in the coming weeks.

The Premier League clubs certainly have the finances to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see where the 21-year-old ends up. He should look to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities.

