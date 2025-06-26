Verbal agreement: Man United target reaches agreement on salary with Euro giants

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

One of Manchester United’s transfer targets is edging closer to a move to another club this summer.

With Ruben Amorim looking to make attacking additions to his squad, the Red Devils have been linked with some of the top attackers in European football.

While a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is edging closer, the Premier League giants plan to continue their spending spree in order to address their goal scoring issues.

Lille attacker Jonathan David, who is set to leave the French club this summer as a free agent, is one of the names who has been internally discussed at Old Trafford this summer.

However, the latest update about his future is not encouraging for the Premier League side.

Man United target edges closer to Juventus move

Juventus are accelerating their long-standing pursuit of Canadian striker David, with significant progress being made in recent weeks, as reported by Alfredo Pedulla for CaughtOffside.

The 25-year-old attacker scored 25 goals for the Ligue 1 club in the 2024/25 season, once again showing his goal scoring talent.

Juventus’ interest in the attacker dates back to the summer of 2023, and despite changes in the club’s sporting structure since then, their admiration for the prolific forward has only grown stronger.

Juventus have made David one of their top attacking targets for the 2025 summer transfer window.

The club have stepped up contact with the player’s representatives in recent weeks. These efforts have paid off, as a verbal agreement on personal terms is already in place.

Juventus lead United in Jonathan David race

David has reportedly agreed to a salary of €6 million per season, with potential add-ons taking the total up to €7–8 million.

With the player’s salary already agreed and a strong mutual interest from both sides, the deal now hinges on how quickly Juventus can make the move for him.

If the Italian giants fail to secure the signing of David, they will work on the deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani.

It is clear that United are not the favourites to sign David this summer and they may have to look for other options in the market.

