“Strong candidate…” – Fabrizio Romano suggests major Liverpool transfer U-turn

Liverpool players celebrate their Premier League title victory (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson was a “strong candidate” in the transfer market for Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, it now seems that the Scotland international is more likely to stay at Anfield now, with a move to Atletico seemingly off the table.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Robertson’s future could be one to watch again as we await a decision on what he’ll do this summer.

With Atletico, it seems the issue was that they weren’t offering enough money for Robertson, while the player is also perfectly happy with life at Anfield.

See below for Romano’s latest video update on Robertson and other transfer news…

Andrew Robertson to Atletico Madrid no longer likely

“We don’t expect Andy Robertson to go to Atletico Madrid anymore,” Romano said.

“Andy Robertson was a candidate, a strong candidate, for Atletico Madrid. They had concrete conversations, then the player was taking his time to decide his future, also out of respect with Liverpool, where he’s still loving the club the fan base, and all the people at the club.

“It’s important to say that Atletico Madrid, as I told you several times here on the channel, wanted to pay a very small transfer fee or a free transfer for Andy Robertson from Liverpool, so that was not possible.

“Liverpool wanted their conditions to be respected the player took his time and so Atletico decided to go on a completely different kind of player also in terms of age.

“So that was also the update on Andy Robertson, waiting to see what he will decide for his future.”

Milos Kerkez to replace Andrew Robertson?

Liverpool have now officially announced the signing of talented young Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez, who joins from Bournemouth.

This surely means Robertson will no longer be Arne Slot’s first choice, but it could still be worth keeping the 31-year-old.

It could be a very new-look LFC side next season after right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also left the club, with Jeremie Frimpong joining from Bayer Leverkusen to replace him.