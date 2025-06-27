Bid rejected: Arsenal need to improve transfer bid for star who’s already agreed to join

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly had a bid rejected by Valencia for talented young Spanish centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

The Gunners have been linked strongly with Mosquera as BBC Sport have picked up on their efforts to bring the 20-year-old defender to the Emirates Stadium.

However, it might be that there will be some issues ahead, with Radio Marca Valencia providing an update on the situation today.

See below as they state that Valencia have rejected Arsenal’s opening offer of less than €20m, so it seems the north London giants will have to try again with an improved offer if they really want to get this deal done…

MOSQUERA ?? Info @RadioMARCA ? Desde el VCF aseguran a esta casa que ya ha llegado una oferta del Arsenal al club y ha sido rechazada ? La oferta es menos de 20 millones ? El club todavía tiene que presentarle una oferta formal de renovación al jugador ? 13:00, 98.7 pic.twitter.com/MQbQuNz3X2 — Radio Marca Valencia (@RMValencia) June 27, 2025

Additional information from Sport Witness suggests Mosquera himself has already agreed personal terms on a move to Arsenal.

Do Arsenal really need another defensive signing as they work on Mosquera deal?

Mosquera’s name came somewhat out of the blue yesterday, with much of Arsenal’s summer so far being focused on attacking players.

Ben Jacobs has reported for Give Me Sport about Arsenal’s interest in wide players like Rodrygo Goes and Eberechi Eze, while we reported yesterday on their ongoing talks over both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal have decent depth in defence, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes the undisputed starters, while Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori can also play there.

So, Mosquera doesn’t necessarily look needed, but perhaps his arrival means someone like Kiwior will be moving on.

Arsenal need squad depth

Even if no one leaves, Arsenal could still do well to add depth with someone like Mosquera if they can do it without spending a fortune.

Gabriel missed a large chunk of last season with injury, while White was also out for some time, and Calafiori was in and out of the team due to niggling fitness issues.

The year before that, Timber missed almost the entire season, and Saliba has had to play a lot of football over this period.

AFC won’t want to find themselves short of options if they continue to have bad luck with injuries, so Mosquera could be a smart addition if it comes off.