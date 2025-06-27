Report names 7 wingers on Arsenal’s list of transfer targets, including 32 G/A South American

Noni Madueke, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, and Anthony Gordon (Photo by Francois Nel, Dan Istitene, Justin Setterfield, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have as many as seven big names on their list of winger transfer targets this summer, including Premier League stars such as Eberechi Eze and Morgan Rogers.

The Crystal Palace and Aston Villa attackers feature on a list alongside fellow Englishmen Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke, of Newcastle and Chelsea, respectively.

There are also targets based abroad, according to the Times, in the form of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao.

Arsenal fans will know a lot about big names like Eze, Rodrygo and Williams, but Paixao arguably looks like the unearthed gem on that list.

How do Arsenal’s winger transfer targets compare?

Paixao, 24, has shone during his time in the Eredivisie, even if he’s yet to win a senior cap for the Brazilian national team.

CaughtOffside have also previously reported on Paixao being on Arsenal’s radar, while Liverpool and Tottenham are also understood to have looked at the player, who finished last season with a total of 18 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

See below for the numbers these players chalked up in all competitions in 2024/25…

Player Games Goals Assists Eberechi Eze 51 15 11 Morgan Rogers 60 14 12 Rodrygo Goes 68 16 8 Nico Williams 54 15 9 Anthony Gordon 51 10 6 Noni Madueke 50 11 6 Igor Paixao 47 18 14

These are all pretty impressive numbers and could surely make Arsenal more of a threat in attack next season – an area they under-performed in in 2024/25.

AFC fans will no doubt have their own favourites from the list above, but there are clearly some stylistic differences with these players.

Eze and Rogers can both play centrally as well, which might be a useful option for Mikel Arteta to have, while Rodrygo can also operate as a striker.

Paixao boasts the best numbers overall, but has been playing in a weaker league than the others, and Arsenal might also feel Premier League experience is worth paying a bit more for.