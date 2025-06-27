Arsenal given ‘less than 2% chance’ of signing ‘ruthless’ Liverpool target

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hopes of landing one of their top striker targets this summer have taken a significant blow, with BBC journalist Sami Mokbel stating that the Gunners have “less than a 2% chance” of completing the deal during this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are actively searching for a new centre-forward to add a clinical edge to the squad ahead of the new Premier League season, with Arsenal determined to build on their strong campaign.

However, the Gunners have still failed to win a major trophy under Arteta and they are ready to make a move for a proven striker this summer to make them a feared attacking force next season.

Arsenal have little chance of signing Alexander Isak

The North London club have been linked with a move for Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak for quite some time.

However, latest update from Mokbel has given little hope to the Gunners to sign the Sweden international attacker.

Mokbel, speaking on the Latte Firm show, provided the update:

“I think the ideal scenario for Mikel Arteta is to get Alexander Isak. I think we kind of know that there’s probably less than 2% chance of that happening, if that, just because of the sheer numbers involved.

“If you’re going for Isak, next season might be the season where you get a chance, when he’s just got two years left on his contract.

“But then I saw reports yesterday in the North East that they were trying to get him to a new contract, so that, you know, we’ll see about that.”

The striker search has become one of the club’s key priorities, with concerns that despite the impressive attacking displays last season, the lack of a consistent, clinical number nine may ultimately hinder Arsenal in the biggest games.

Gunners have several names on their shortlist

Arteta is keen to add a forward who can complement the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli while providing a reliable goal-scoring presence inside the box.

The news from Mokbel will be a disappointment to many Arsenal supporters who were hopeful of a marquee striker signing this summer to complete Arteta’s attacking puzzle.

Isak, who is also being chased by Liverpool this summer, has been described as ‘ruthless’ by Magpies manager Eddie Howe.

The Gunners are still interested in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

If either of them could join the Gunners this summer, Arteta and the Arsenal fans will be more than satisfied with the addition.

