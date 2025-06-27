Villa on verge of selling 16-goal forward this week

Unai Emery during an Aston Villa training session (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly expected to finalise the sale of young forward Louie Barry this week in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The 22-year-old has long been regarded as a top young talent, and impressed whilst out on loan with Stockport County last season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

Barry has previously also had other loan spells, while he also briefly played for Barcelona at youth level before making the move to Villa Park in 2020.

Reports now suggest Villa are preparing to cash in on Barry as they could make pure profit from someone they signed to their academy.

Aston Villa preparing for more PSR-related player sales

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability laws have hit Villa hard in recent times, with the Midlands outfit often forced to sell players in order to be able to balance the books.

This meant having to offload Douglas Luiz to Juventus last summer, while they also allowed Jhon Duran to leave for Al Nassr in January.

Now it looks like Barry could be the latest to move on, and he probably won’t be the only one.

Still, the England youth international is expected to leave this week, so perhaps something is already advanced on that one.

Further details are yet to emerge, but one imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in Barry after the promise he’s shown in his career so far.

It’s also likely that plenty of Villa fans will be frustrated to see a young homegrown talent having to leave.