Bryan Mbeumo transfer delay explained as Man United set target for his arrival

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford reacts (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Brentford right winger Bryan Mbeumo may be edging closer to a transfer to Manchester United, but it’s not all done just yet.

As reported yesterday by Alex Crook, Man Utd are getting closer to a full agreement with Brentford, but there’s also been another update today.

According to the Daily Mirror, there has been some delay as the Red Devils are under pressure to increase their offer slightly, so it goes over what they paid Wolves for Matheus Cunha.

See below for Crooks’ post on X yesterday as he suggested these talks were progressing positively, so it probably isn’t going to prove to be a major issue…

Told #MUFC are edging closer to a full agreement with #BrentfordFC for Bryan Mbeumo. Talks are progressing positively on a package worth in excess of £60m after news of second bid exclusively broken on Monday night. More on @talkSPORT.com with @JacobsBen — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) June 25, 2025

The Mirror add that United would ideally like to have Mbeumo done in time for the start of pre-season, so that’s their target for the time being.

What could Bryan Mbeumo bring to Manchester United?

Read here for our Bryan Mbeumo player profile for a reminder of his stats and all-round qualities as a player.

There definitely seems to be a need for an attacking talent like that at Old Trafford after the poor form of players like Antony and Alejandro Garnacho in recent times.

Mbeumo provides a great goal threat from out wide, which would also take the pressure off strikers like Joshua Zirkzee to be the ones scoring all the goals.

Difficult summer ahead for Brentford

Brentford could be facing a very challenging summer as manager Thomas Frank has already left to take over at Tottenham, while Mbeumo could now also be leaving.

The Cameroon international has been a hugely important player for the Bees in recent times, and it will certainly not be easy to replace him.

Still, if they get the money they want from MUFC that will at least give them a good amount to work with in the transfer market for the rest of the summer.