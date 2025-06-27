Crystal Palace have a replacement lined up for Arsenal and Spurs target Eberechi Eze

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are preparing for a busy summer window, with the South London club now targeting a high-profile signing to replace Eberechi Eze should he depart in the coming weeks, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Eze has attracted strong interest from multiple Premier League clubs following his impressive season with Palace. He helped the club win their first major trophy by scoring in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both taken keen interest in the England international and with the player having a release clause in his contract, his departure is expected sooner or later.

To prepare for such a situation, Palace already have a replacement in mind should the midfielder leave the club this summer.

Crystal Palace have identified Eze’s replacement

Romano has told GiveMeSport that Palace are interested in a move for Bologna midfielder Dan Ndoye, who was influential for the Italian side last season.

He said:

“They have some players they are considering. Then some targets are not so easy.

“For example, what I’m hearing is that the player they love internally is [Dan] Ndoye at Bologna.

This is a winger who did fantastically in Serie A, but at the moment, the player is in advanced talks over personal terms with Napoli. There is also some interest from Germany.”

Dan Ndoye has caught attention in 2024/25

Ndoye delivered an impressive campaign in Serie A, establishing himself as one of the key performers for Bologna.

The Swiss international showcased his attacking quality by netting eight goals while also providing four assists.

It was Ndoye’s heroics in the Coppa Italia final that truly cemented his place in Bologna’s history books.

The 24-year-old scored the decisive goal in the final, securing a 1-0 victory that ended the club’s 51-year wait for a major trophy.

