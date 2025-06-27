I cried for a week after leaving Arsenal, but now I could be heading back there…

Mikel Arteta, Eberechi Eze and Emile Smith Rowe (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has previously spoken about the heartache of leaving Arsenal’s academy when he was just 13 years old.

Now a leading performer in the Premier League and a full England international, Eze has established himself as a player capable of making an impact at the very highest level.

It didn’t always come so easily for Eze, though, who was rejected by Arsenal and a string of other clubs as a youngster.

Eze’s breakthrough finally came at Queens Park Rangers, which ended up earning him his move to Palace in the summer of 2020.

It seems the 26-year-old is now on Arsenal’s radar this summer, according to Ben Jacobs of Give Me Sport, and it could mean a return to the club that first let him go all those years ago.

Eberechi Eze cried when he left Arsenal

Speaking in an interview with the Independent back in 2020, Eze revealed just how badly he took it when the Gunners let him go.

​”It started at Arsenal,” he said. “I was 13 [when I was released]. That was the worst one.

“I remember crying in my room for a solid week, my mum telling me that it’s going to be OK but not being able to get over it.

“Then I went to Fulham and I was finally starting to enjoy my football again. We played Arsenal a few months later but, when I went over to shake the academy manager’s hand, I started welling up. All the feelings came back.”

Can Eze become a key player for Arsenal now?

It remains to be seen if Arsenal’s move for Eze will definitely happen, with Jacobs also reporting on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes being their dream target.

Still, Eze is proven in the Premier League and clearly cares about the club, which has got to count for something.

Eze finished last season with 15 goals and 11 assists, including that all-important winner for Palace against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

It’s easy to imagine he could now have it in him to make another step up and give some much-needed spark to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

It would also be quite the story after Eze first failed to make it at Arsenal before turning his career around in such emphatic style.