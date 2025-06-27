“Maresca is asking” Chelsea to make this £40m signing, claims journalist

Enzo Maresca with Chelsea at the Club World Cup
Enzo Maresca with Chelsea at the Club World Cup (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly asking the Blues for the transfer of £40m-rated Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentina international has shone during his time at Villa Park and looks like he could surely be an upgrade on unconvincing Chelsea number one Robert Sanchez.

It’s already been reported that Manchester United are interested in Martinez, and that Villa could let the former Arsenal ‘keeper leave for around £40m, as per talkSPORT.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Christian Martin has now told Infobae that Maresca has asked Chelsea for the signing of Martinez this summer.

Emiliano Martinez among Chelsea goalkeeper targets

Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa
Emiliano Martinez in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It makes sense that a proven ‘keeper like Martinez is on Chelsea’s list, with experienced names arguably needed to add to this largely youthful squad at Stamford Bridge.

Another name Chelsea are looking at is Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who could possibly leave Barcelona this summer, as CaughtOffside reported earlier this week.

It will be interesting to see who ends up being the priority for CFC, with a number of figures likely to be involved in this decision.

Still, from what Martin has said, it seems Maresca himself would favour the signing of Martinez.

Martinez should surely pick Chelsea over Man United

As reported by talkSPORT, Martinez has also been a target to replace the struggling Andre Onana at United, but Chelsea would surely be the better move.

If the 32-year-old is to leave Villa, he’ll want to feel he’s making a proper step up, and Chelsea have Champions League football on offer.

United, meanwhile, are out of Europe altogether after finishing all the way down in 15th in the Premier League last season, while they also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

  2. if CFC signing GK over the asking price of maignan they are nuts . sale Sanchez with £30 and get the Barcelona GK . or Bulka that they are sold . if the Portugal keeper is still available sign him . Martinez is good but depends on the price tag .

  3. For me, I will go for Martinez, at least his a proven Premier league goal keeper and an upgrade to Sachez and a better choice than Maignan

