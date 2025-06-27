Highly-rated forward set to decide between Newcastle United and Bayern Munich

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are facing stiff competition in their pursuit of a promising attacking talent, with reports indicating that the player in question is set to choose between offers from the Magpies, Bayern Munich, and Marseille in the coming days.

Newcastle are exploring the market for opportunities this summer and with the club ready to offer Champions League football to their players next season, there is an added advantage.

Not only are they looking to add experienced and top quality players to their squad but like always they are looking for the best young talent around.

18-year-old South Korean star Park Seung-soo has caught the attention of the Magpies this summer but they face stiff competition from German champions Bayern Munich as well as Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

Newcastle United have edge over Bayern Munich

The player is keen on securing a move to Newcastle United this summer, according to South Korean outlet Ballmanchan.

The Suwon Samsung Bluewings attacker has attracted significant attention across Europe following his breakout performances in the K League, with the teenager’s potential drawing comparisons to other Asian stars who have made their mark in Europe.

Despite his desire to join Newcastle, the report indicates that Park’s representatives are exploring all options before making a final decision on his future, with both Bayern Munich and Marseille also showing serious interest in the forward.

Each club is believed to have tabled similar financial packages for the 18-year-old, leaving the final decision largely in the hands of the player as he weighs up where his development would be best served.

Bayern Munich, however, offer the allure of competing for major honours immediately, with the Bundesliga giants renowned for developing young players into top-level stars. Marseille provides the pathway of regular first-team football in Ligue 1.

The player has to decide which club he wants to join

With each club offering a different pathway, the decision is expected to come down to Park’s personal preference.

For Newcastle, securing Park’s signature would be a significant coup, reflecting their commitment to investing in emerging talents who can contribute to the club’s long-term vision under Eddie Howe.

Fans on Tyneside will be eagerly awaiting updates as the club looks to finalise a deal that could bring one of Asia’s most promising young players to St James’ Park this summer.

In terms of more established targets, the Magpies are keen on a move for Brighton attacker Joao Pedro.

