Leeds United edging closer to £25m transfer deal but player’s hesitation stalls agreement

Leeds United are reportedly on the verge of finalising a £25 million transfer deal as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, but complications have arisen with the player involved holding reservations about the proposed move.

Lukas Nmecha and Jak Bijol have joined the Whites this summer with manager Daniel Farke keen on adding quality and depth to his squad as he prepares for a challenging season in the Premier League.

Leeds may have learned their lessons from the last time they were in the Premier League.

They are working towards making sure they do no repeat the mistakes they made which resulted in their relegation.

Daniel Farke is interested in a move for Nikola Krstovic

Farke’s side are looking towards the Serie A to add a striker to their squad. Nikola Krstovic has been linked with a move to Elland Road from Lecce.

The two clubs have been involved over the transfer of the attacker but the player has some reservations about playing for the Whites.

According to a report from Solo Lecce, Leeds have made significant progress in their negotiations with the Serie A side, with a near full agreement in place between the two clubs for the 25-year-old forward.

Krstovic has doubts about joining Leeds United

However, the report claims that Krstovic has reservations about making the move to England, viewing Leeds as a “yo-yo” club due to their recent history of relegation and promotion battles.

Despite Krstovic’s hesitation, there is still optimism on Leeds’ side that the deal can be completed. The report suggests that a more lucrative wage package could be the decisive factor in persuading the striker to commit to the move.

This could be a key factor in overcoming his concerns, with the club keen to assure him of their ambition to make a competitive side for the Premier League next season.

