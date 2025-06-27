(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike continues to be one of the more intriguing transfer stories of the summer window.

The Frenchman has no shortage of elite suitors in the market, including Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, all three appear to be expressing a fair amount of hesitancy over the seismic transfer fee Eintracht Frankfurt are demanding for his services.

An understandable position for the German outfit to take up with a player who still has four years left on his contract (expiring in 2029).

Will the Premier League bite the bullet with Hugo Ekitike?

It remains to be seen whether any suitor will muster the guts (and the funds) to push hard for the 23-year-old striker.

Liverpool’s interest in Ekitike is well-established, but the Merseysiders are in the process of first clearing room by selling Darwin Nunez.

In the meantime, it seems no interested party has been prepared to take a significant step forward in the race.

“There is no completely new update on Hugo Ekitiké. Eintracht continue to insist on €100m, but it is questionable whether they will get it,” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United still have him on their radar. Liverpool could make a move once they have sold Darwin Nunez.

“United are the only club to have spoken to Eintracht about Ekitiké so far. There have been no negotiations or even an offer as things currently stand.”

For everything FC Bayern, join Christian Falk on CF Bayern Insider!

Liverpool must first sell Darwin Nunez to Serie A

Liverpool find themselves in an intriguing position. If they sell Nunez this summer, clubs will be keenly aware of the fact Arne Slot’s side will be in the market for a new striker.

On that basis, it will be surprising if this doesn’t have any impact on the asking prices the Reds are met with. Alternatively, of course, it would seem ill-advised to secure their No.9’s replacement before his exit is confirmed.

Either way, the plan is in motion: Liverpool are engaging in negotiations with Napoli.

Speaking to multiple sources close to negotiations around the Uruguayan and the Serie A side, CaughtOffside understands Antonio Conte’s side has started at €40m-42m [£34m-35.7m].

However, the Reds are looking for more; they won’t budge on their absolute minimum target of above the €50m [£42.6m] mark.

Assuming they can move Darwin Nunez on, negotiations may then begin in earnest for Hugo Ekitike.

Christian Falk’s Fact Files – Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha