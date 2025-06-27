Liverpool star urged to leave the club this summer to make surprise Tottenham move

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been encouraged to consider a move for Liverpool’s talented midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Despite Liverpool’s packed midfield options following their revamp last summer, Elliott’s performances have not gone unnoticed across the Premier League, and there is growing belief he could take another leap forward with more consistent starting opportunities.

His playing time was limited last season under Arne Slot, as compared to how it was under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

But even with limited opportunities, he managed to show his talent, making the difference in key matches from the Reds.

Tottenham urged to sign Reds star this summer

Due to the high competition for places at Liverpool, it appears like opportunities will once again be limited for Elliott.

The young midfielder, who has impressed for the England U21s this summer, is being backed to make a move away from Anfield this summer to continue his development.

Football pundit Jamie O’Hara has backed the player to make a move to Tottenham this summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara claimed that he would be delighted to see the Premier League winner make a move to Tottenham this summer.

“I would have him at Tottenham, 100 per cent. He would play on the right and compete with Brennan Johnson. Kulusevski is quite a similar player to him.

“But I think Harvey Elliott has something about him. He can play as a number 10, he can play in different areas, he can play in midfield. I like Harvey Elliott. There’s a lot to like.”

Should Harvey Elliott leave Liverpool?

It remains to be seen what Elliott decides about his future. The midfielder would have a clear idea about his chances of making a place in the starting line up at Liverpool.

Due to the recent signing of Florian Wirtz, Elliott has fallen further down the pecking order.

Speculation surrounding his future has increased in recent weeks with Aston Villa also backed to make a move for the 22-year-old.

The midfielder will not be short of offers if he decides to leave the Reds this summer considering his quality, age and the experience he already has in the league.

West Ham have also been linked with a move for the Liverpool star.

