Major twist gives Arsenal hope of signing ‘most talented and gifted’ attacker

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have not ruled out the possibility of selling Rodrygo Goes this summer, with the Brazilian attacker reportedly on Arsenal’s radar as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new season.

According to reports from Spain, including Cadena SER’s Antonio Romero, Real Madrid will consider moving Rodrygo on before the end of the summer transfer window if his form does not improve under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal given hope of signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo

‘It’s an open secret that if Rodrygo doesn’t wake up and an offer comes in, he’s more out than in,’ Romero said.

‘The solution lies in his quality, which is a lot, and in his ability to turn games around.

‘Nobody wants to get rid of a Rodrygo like the one that appeared two or three seasons ago under Carlo Ancelotti.

‘If you have the Rodrygo of last season, melancholic and with little luck in performances and in front of goal, if an offer comes in, he’s gone.’

The 24-year-old has been a regular figure at the Santiago Bernabeu, featuring prominently under Carlo Ancelotti last season, where he contributed 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

However, his inconsistency during key moments drew criticism from sections of the Spanish media and fans, with questions raised over his ability to maintain a high level throughout a demanding campaign.

Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Brazilian attacker

Despite his challenges, Rodrygo’s talent remains undeniable, and Arsenal see him as a potential addition who could add quality, creativity, and versatility to their frontline.

Arteta is keen to recruit a wide forward who can operate across the front line, complementing Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli while easing the attacking burden on the current crop.

The Gunners are also in the market for a new striker, but adding a player of Rodrygo’s calibre would significantly strengthen their depth as they prepare for another season in the Premier League and Champions League.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has called his teammate Rodrygo ‘the most talented and gifted’ player in the club’s squad.

Los Blancos are reportedly set to demand £77 million for the Brazilian attacker this summer.

