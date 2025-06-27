Man United have a transfer plan in place once they complete the Bryan Mbeumo deal

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are wasting no time in shaping their squad for the new season, with the club now shifting focus to their next targets as they edge closer to the signing of Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils have moved swiftly in the early stages of the transfer window, eager to back manager Ruben Amorim with the tools needed to implement his philosophy.

Matheus Cunha has already arrived at the club and soon he is set to be joined by Brentford’s Mbeumo.

His impending arrival also gives United greater depth on the wings, a position that required reinforcement given the uncertain futures of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Man United have shown ambition this summer

Now that Mbeumo’s deal is reportedly wrapped up, United are prioritising further additions to strengthen key areas of the squad.

According to TBR Football, the Premier League giants already have a plan in place about what needs to be done to strengthen the squad further.

Amorim’s team are exploring a move for a new striker to lead their attack next season.

While Cunha is going to provide them creativity from the middle and Mbeumo is expected to offer threat from the right side of the attack, they are looking at the opportunity to sign a new striker to lead their attack.

As per the report, the Red Devils have interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres as well as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

A new striker is needed at Old Trafford

After failing to complete the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, they have other targets in mind as well.

At this point, the Red Devils are satisfied with the business they have done so far but they plan to enter the market again to make moves for a new striker.

Genk’s Tolu Arokodare is another name on the radar of the Premier League side. The striker scored 23 goals last season in all competitions.

It is clear that a move for a new striker will be prioritised soon and United have shortlisted their targets.

After a poor season in which they finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final, their transfer business is expected to provide encouragement to the fans for next season.

