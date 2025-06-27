(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund may need to steel themselves against further exits this summer.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for Jamie Gittens, and it now seems that BVB could face further transfer sniping from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are now understood to be ‘interested’ in midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The German international registered six goals and three assists in 39 appearances (in all competitions) last term as Dortmund finished fourth in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United like Felix Nmecha

The Premier League’s cherrypicking of top Bundesliga talents will hardly be unfamiliar territory to Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji both made the switch from the Signal Iduna Park as recently as the summer of 2022.

Jude Bellingham was courted by Liverpool before leaving for the glamour of life in the Spanish capital with Real Madrid a year later.

Now it seems Nmecha could be destined for the north of England. That is, of course, if Dortmund can soften their strong stance around the versatile midfielder.

“Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha,” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“The international (market value €28m) has a growing market in the Premier League, speaks English as a second language, and already knows Manchester from his youth days at United’s rivals City.

“Dortmund are fighting for their player and do not want to sell him under any circumstances.”

Would Nmecha be a good fit at Old Trafford?

United are going to have to address the middle of the park sooner rather than later.

There are still question marks over Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte amid links with Bayern Munich’s João Palhinha.

Likewise, it remains to be seen whether Mason Mount can stay fit for an entire season, and if Kobbie Mainoo can fulfil his vast potential under Ruben Amorim.

On the statistical evidence available, there’s not really enough to suggest that Felix Nmecha would be a huge improvement on what United have available in their midfield roster.

The German international looks a more progressive player than Ugarte. But that’s to be expected given Nmecha isn’t an out-and-out defensive midfielder.

Yet, he has far less of a say creatively than Casemiro. The Dortmund star is also noticeably outperformed by both the Brazilian and Manuel Ugarte when it comes to defensive actions.

There is, of course, room to grow at only 24 years of age. At the moment, unfortunately, it’s not clear that the Bundesliga man would move the needle much for Manchester United’s midfield.

So, their money would perhaps be better spent elsewhere.

