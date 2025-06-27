‘Rolls Royce’ Liverpool target is in advanced talks over a new deal at his club

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have signed new defenders in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer but they are still exploring a move for a new defender.

Due to the uncertain future of Ibrahima Konate and the impending departure of Jarell Quansah, a new centre-back is needed at Anfield this summer and Arne Slot is keen to address that issue.

Having shown ambition and intent in the transfer market after winning the Premier League title, the Reds are preparing a strong squad once again for next season in order to defend their league title.

One of the players they were linked with this year was Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, a centre-back who plays for their Premier League rivals.

Not only are the Reds looking to add depth to their defensive ranks, they are planning for a long term successor for Virgil Van Dijk.

Liverpool have no chance of signing Jarrad Branthwaite

If there was any chance of Branthwaite moving to Anfield earlier, it is now set to completely vanish.

Everton are in advanced negotiations to tie down Branthwaite to a new long-term contract, with an improved salary and extended terms on the table, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Branthwaite’s impressive displays have not gone unnoticed, with the biggest English clubs registering interest in the English defender.

Mark Brus of CaughtOffside reported about interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in the Everton star yesterday.

The Toffees view Branthwaite as a cornerstone of their defensive plans moving forward, and securing him on a longer contract would not only protect their asset but also send a strong message about their ambition amid financial challenges.

Reds have turned attention towards Marc Guehi

Everton’s valuation of the player, believed to be in the region of £60-70 million, alongside their desire to keep hold of him, has made negotiations challenging for any interested club.

From Branthwaite’s perspective, the new deal would offer him an opportunity to continue his progression in a familiar environment under a manager who trusts him, while also ensuring that any future transfer would occur on Everton’s terms.

While Liverpool have now moved on to other targets like Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace for the centre-back position, Branthwaite was once admired by the Reds.

The defender has been praised for his quality and called ‘Rolls Royce’ by an insider.

Liverpool can sell five players to finance a mega money deal for their ‘dream’ target