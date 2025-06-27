€65m star has told Manchester United he wants Arsenal transfer, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United and Arsenal flags (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sporting Lisbon and Sweden striker has been on fire in front of goal in recent times, scoring 97 goals in his last 102 games for his club.

Gyokeres is now likely to be on the market this summer as he’s surely too good to continue playing in the Portuguese top flight for much longer.

According to Romano in his latest YouTube video post, Gyokeres is prioritising a move to Arsenal, and has communicated that to Man United.

See below for more info on the Gyokeres transfer saga as Romano insists the player hasn’t entirely ruled out moving to Old Trafford, even if the Emirates Stadium would be his preference…

Viktor Gyokeres would love to join Arsenal over Manchester United

Gyokeres could be an ideal signing for Arsenal, who lacked a clinical goal-scorer last season, but Man Utd are also short in that department.

Still, it perhaps makes sense that Gyokeres wants to join the Gunners over the Red Devils, as Mikel Arteta’s side have Champions League football.

United, meanwhile, aren’t even in Europe next season, though they are managed by Gyokeres’ old Sporting manager Ruben Amorim.

This might be why Romano says Gyokeres hasn’t completely decided against joining United just yet, even if he’d rather join Arsenal and has made that clear to MUFC.

Fabrizio Romano on Viktor Gyokeres

“The question for many United fans is has Viktor Gyokeres rejected Manchester United to go to Arsenal? Guys let me explain the Gyokeres situation – Gyokeres has not told ‘Man United no I’m not coming goodbye’,” Romano said.

“His agent, speaking to Man United almost ten days ago told Manchester United that his priority is Arsenal. So the priority of Viktor Gyokeres is to go to Arsenal – he would love to go to Arsenal for several reasons, including obviously Champions League football, but Viktor Gyokeres didn’t say no to Manchester United.

“So, the priority of the player is Arsenal, the player is waiting for Arsenal. Arsenal are waiting to understand how much Viktor Gyokeres will cost.

“I told you there is this battle between the agents of the players to respect the pact for €60-65 exit fee this summer – 65 million euros exit fee this summer.”