(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are ready to step up their summer transfer plans with a move for Angers midfielder Himad Abdelli, as the club looks to add creativity and technical quality to Daniel Farke’s squad.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are preparing a £12 million bid for the 25-year-old.

Abdelli has been a standout performer for Angers, playing a key role for the Ligue 1 side.

Leeds are keen to strengthen their midfield options this summer, recognising the need for more creativity and consistency in the centre of the pitch.

Leeds United are targeting a move for Himad Abdelli

The club’s recruitment team has identified Abdelli as a player who can provide that spark while fitting into Daniel Farke’s playing style.

Angers, while keen to retain one of their top talents, are aware of their financial realities.

A bid in the region of £12 million would test their resolve and could give Leeds an advantage in the race to secure Abdelli’s signature.

Having tracked Abdelli’s progress throughout the season, Leeds’ recruitment team now feels confident in his talent.

The Whites are ready to transform their long-standing interest into a concrete bid, signalling their intent to beat competition from other clubs and secure Abdelli’s signature swiftly.

Abdelli could become their third summer signing

Leeds have already secured the signings of Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol in what has been a busy start to their summer transfer window.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, they have wasted no time in strengthening their squad.

Leeds need depth in key positions to maintain intensity throughout the season. Adding players who can rotate seamlessly while maintaining quality will be vital, particularly with the club aiming to avoid relegation next season and cement their stay in the top flight of England for a long time.

Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic is another player on the radar of the Whites this summer.

Spain star has green light to join Leeds United