Andre Onana replacement? Man United ready to make €40 million offer for 24-year-old

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to prioritise the signing of a new goalkeeper this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to reshape the squad following a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

Amorim, known for his demanding and structured approach, is keen to strengthen key positions to ensure immediate improvement, and attention has now turned to reinforcing the goalkeeper department.

The Red Devils ended last season in a frustrating 15th place with just 42 points, a finish that has prompted the club to consider significant changes ahead of the new campaign.

While Matheus Cunha has already arrived and the Premier League giants are involved in talks with Brentford over signing Bryan Mbeumo, there are other targets that are also being considered in other positions.

Man United identify Andre Onana replacement

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that United have identified Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi as a primary target.

The 24-year-old Italy international has caught the eye with his commanding presence in goal.

United are prepared to submit an opening offer of €40 million (£34 million) to Atalanta to secure Carnesecchi’s services, as per the report.

However, the Serie A side value their first-choice goalkeeper in the €45-50 million range.

Negotiations are expected to continue, with United willing to structure the deal with performance-based add-ons to bridge the valuation gap.

Atalanta’s Carnesecchi has impressed the Red Devils

With questions over the futures of Andre Onana and the current backup options, the potential arrival of Carnesecchi would provide stability and competition in a crucial area of the pitch.

Having struggled to impress at Old Trafford since his move from Inter Milan, Onana is quickly losing the support of the manager and the fans at the club.

As Amorim looks to lay the foundations for his vision at Old Trafford, a reliable goalkeeper could be the first major step in ensuring a swift return to competing for European places in the Premier League.

20 G/A Man United star would jump at the chance to join Chelsea as swap deal explored