Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer, and the likes of Arsenal are keen on securing his signature.

According to Graeme Bailey, the player is expected to move on this summer in search of a new challenge. Arsenal have reportedly made enquiries to sign the player, and they view him as an option for the left flank.

It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature.

Bailey said: “Arsenal have indeed made enquiries as they see him as a potential option on their left – but same with Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Newcastle and Aston Villa – they have all made enquiries to some extent this year.”

Several clubs are keen on Eze

Arsenal will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United as well. All of these clubs have made enquiries for the 26-year-old, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will look to join a big club where he will be able to fight for major trophies.

The player has a release of around £68 million in his contract, and Steve Parish is prepared to accept the fee in instalments. That would certainly make it easier for clubs hoping to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for him.

He has proven himself in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, and he has the ability to play for the biggest clubs in the country. He will look to fight for the league title with Arsenal if he joins them.

Arsenal could use Eberechi Eze

Arsenal did well in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League last season. They will look to improve further and win a major trophy in the upcoming campaign. Signing someone like Eze would be a wise decision.

He will add creativity to the side. The player scored 14 goals last season and picked up 11 assists. His numbers could improve when he’s playing in a better team like Arsenal.