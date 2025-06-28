Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, Roma need to sell the player to raise funds this summer. They need to balance the books, and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on the player. Roma are looking to comply with the financial regulations, and the defender will be sold for a fee of around €35 million.

Can Arsenal or Man United get the deal done?

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal and Manchester United are willing to pay up. They could use quality defenders next season, and Ndicka has done quite well in the Italian league. He has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Arsenal or Manchester United.

The 25-year-old entered the record books last season after playing every minute of every league game for Roma, a feat that was last achieved in 1999-2000 by Aldair.

Evan Ndicka needs to play regularly

A move to Manchester United might be ideal for the player. They will be able to provide him with regular gametime. At Arsenal, he will have players like William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Ivorian needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and he needs to join a club where he will get ample opportunities. Manchester United looked quite vulnerable defensively last season, and they need an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They were quite poor defensively, and they need a reliable partner for Sven Botman. They will be able to offer Ndicka regular gametime as well. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will be an attractive destination for the player.

All three clubs have the finances to pay the reported asking price, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.