Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado during the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, they are preparing a €40 million offer to sign the 21-year-old midfielder. Barcelona do not plan to stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince the Spanish champions to sell the player.

Arsenal need midfield depth

Arsenal need more depth and quality in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be a long-term investment. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder will help Arsenal tighten up at the back, and he will look to break up the opposition’s attacking moves as well. He could support Declan Rice in the middle of the park, and signing a defensive midfielder like him could help Arsenal improve at the back.

Meanwhile, he had six assists to his name last season, and he will help with creativity as well. The 21-year-old will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player for Arsenal.

Marc Casado could fancy a move

Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to join them could be quite exciting for the young midfielder. They have been fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League recently. However, they have not managed to get over the line. Bringing in a few quality additions, this summer could help them win a trophy.

Casado is highly rated across Europe, and he has previously been labelled as an “animal” by Luis de la Fuente. He was linked with Chelsea a few months ago as well.

Arsenal have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help him fulfil his potential. The move could be ideal for all parties. Barcelona have their financial limitations, and selling the 21-year-old could boost their transfer coffers.