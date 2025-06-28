‘His priority is Arsenal’ – Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool transfer target

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s interest in Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has been clarified by Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that despite reports linking the Swedish forward with a move to Anfield, there are currently no active negotiations between Liverpool and the player.

Romano shared the update on GiveMeSport, stating that while Liverpool admire Gyokeres, he is currently prioritising a move to Arsenal should he leave Sporting this summer.

Liverpool’s reported interest in Gyokeres came amid an ambitious summer rebuild following their Premier League title triumph under Arne Slot.

The Reds have already broken their transfer spending records with the arrivals of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of defending their league title and challenging in Europe.

Arsenal lead Liverpool in Viktor Gyokeres race

They may have to jump into the market for a new striker due to the uncertain future of Darwin Nunez but it may not be to sign Gyokeres, who prefers a move to their rivals.

Romano said:

“I’m not aware of contacts ongoing for Gyokeres at this stage. His priority now is Arsenal, then we will see later in the window.”

Romano’s update suggests that the Reds may need to look elsewhere if they wish to secure a new striker this summer, with Gyokeres’ focus firmly on a potential move to Arsenal.

Reds would have to focus on other targets

For now, it appears that Arsenal are in the driving seat for Gyokeres, while Liverpool may pivot towards alternative striker targets.

The Sporting striker has been in sensational form for the Portuguese club and it is hardly a surprise to see some of the biggest clubs in the world vying for his signature.

Manchester United have also been credited with interest in signing the attacker who played under their manager Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

