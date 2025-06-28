Enzo Maresca, Head Coach of Chelsea FC, looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on the capture of the Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens this summer.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, and it appears that Chelsea are now prepared to pay a substantial amount of money for him. According to Fichajes, there is a broad agreement between the two clubs, and Chelsea will pay €65 million for the player.

However, a few details will have to be resolved before the deal can be officially confirmed. It appears that an agreement is already in place between the two clubs. The report claims that the player is now one step away from joining the Premier League club, and the move is likely to be confirmed after the Club World Cup concludes.

Jamie Gittens is an elite prospect

The Englishman is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a quality player with the right guidance, and Chelsea will help to nurture him into a future star.

They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and it is no surprise that they have decided to spend big money on the attacker. He has shown his capabilities in German football, and he will look to make his mark in England now.

Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will look to win major trophies with them.

Chelsea need attacking depth

They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need more quality going forward. They have already brought in a talented young striker like Liam Delap, and it seems that they are now closing in on a winger as well.

The 20-year-old attacker scored 12 goals last season. He picked up five assists as well. It will be interesting to see if he can improve with regular game time in England.