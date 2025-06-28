Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, walks out for a training session. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera in recent weeks.

There have been rumours that they have submitted an offer for the 21-year-old central defender as well. However, Valencia captain Jose Gaya has now revealed that there is nothing concrete on the future of the young defender, and he hopes that the youngster can continue at the Spanish club.

Gaya hoping Valencia trio will stay

He said via Eldesmarque: “I would be delighted if the three of them (Mosquera, Javi Guerra, and César Tárrega) could continue because I think they can give a lot this new season and a lot of joy to the fans.” “As of today, if there is no breaking news, I think the three of them are still with us and I hope it continues that way and they continue to grow as players”.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Can Arsenal offer Cristhian Mosquera game time?

Mosquera has done quite well for the Spanish outfit, and he is highly rated across Europe. He could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Arsenal.

However, they are well stocked in the defensive unit, and they might not be able to offer the youngster plenty of gametime. Joining Arsenal could be detrimental to his development. He should look to continue at the Spanish club and play regularly with them. The defender needs to focus on his development at this stage of his career. He will have plenty of opportunities to join elite clubs in future.

There is no doubt that he is a formidable talent with a bright future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The defender must seek game time assurance before joining any club.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal across the line. They have done well to bring talented young players in the recent windows, and it seems that they are looking to build a squad for the future.