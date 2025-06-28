Contact made: Arsenal make first move to sign ‘unbelievable’ Premier League star

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have shown strong interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add another creative player capable of operating between the lines, and Eze’s profile fits perfectly into Arsenal’s system.

With Arsenal aiming to compete on multiple fronts, including another Premier League title push and a Champions League campaign, depth and creativity in attack have become a priority.

Arsenal make Eberechi Eze approach

Arsenal have made their first approach to explore a potential deal for Eze, leaving Premier League rivals Tottenham behind in the race to sign the England international, according to GiveMeSport.

Eze has a £68 million release clause in his Crystal Palace contract, and while Palace are keen to keep him, Arsenal’s interest has reportedly turned the player’s head, with the England international now aware that a move to the Emirates could represent a significant step forward in his career.

Competing in the Champions League and challenging for domestic honours under Arteta could prove a strong lure as Eze considers his next steps.

While securing a new number nine remains a priority for Arsenal this summer, the club is equally focused on adding more creativity and versatility to their wide options.

Injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka last season made it clear that the Gunners need more depth in their squad and Eze could be the player to provide that.

He is a versatile player who can play in a number of different positions and Arteta has a particular likeness about such players.

Gunners face competition from Premier League rivals

Tottenham are also admirers of Eze, but Arsenal’s swift move to initiate contact could give them an edge in what could develop into a North London transfer battle in the coming weeks.

Although the Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, they have been unable to make breakthrough in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

The attention has now shifted towards Eze who is looking like a more attainable option at the moment.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner has hailed Eze as an ‘unbelievable’ player.

