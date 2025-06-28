Ademola Lookman could return to the Premier League with Arsenal (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign a new winger this summer, with the likes of Nico Williams, Rodrygo Goes and Anthony Gordon having been linked. But they have now set their sights on a deal for Ademola Lookman.

Arsenal have not had much luck in their efforts to sign a winger, with Williams set for Barcelona and Rodrygo appearing more likely to remain at Real Madrid. But their fortunes could change with Lookman, who will be allowed to leave Atalanta for the right price.

There has been interest shown in Lookman from Arsenal dating back to August 2024, but on that occasion, Atalanta managed to retain his services. But this summer, they may not be so fortunate.

Arsenal back in talks with Atalanta over Ademola Lookman deal

Arsenal have restarted negotiations with Atalanta for Lookman, and the asking price is set at €45-50m plus add-ons. It is clear the former Charlton, Everton and Fulham man wants another shot at the Premier League now he has proved himself in Italy. Liverpool have also been keeping an eye on him, but Arsenal remained the most likely candidates and have now restarted those talks with an aim to do a deal this summer.

Lookman, who is wanted by the Emirates by ex-striker Ian Wright, scored 20 goals with seven assists in 40 competitive games for Atalanta during the 2024-25 season, and a goalscoring winger will be something that Mikel Arteta wants to add at Arsenal, who are also in the market for a new striker.

Arsenal are currently working on several deals

There are a few different pieces to slot into place first, as the Gunners are already dealing with complicated negotiations for the likes of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP’s prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres. For now, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get a deal done, but Lookman appears to be well-placed among their targets.