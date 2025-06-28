The Leeds United team huddle prior to the Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have signed Jaka Bijol this summer, and it could pave the way for the departure of Pascal Struijk in the coming weeks.

BBC journalist Adam Pope has claimed that Bijol fits perfectly at Leeds, and they are now likely to make way for him by getting rid of Struijk. He has struggled with persistent injury problems for the last two seasons, and this could be the right time for Leeds to cash in on the player.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, but he has been unreliable in terms of availability. Leeds must look to sell him while he still retains some value. He has been linked with Premier League clubs in the past.

Pascal Struijk to leave?

BBC journalist Adam Pope said: “I think he fits right into the physicality that the club believe they need to stay up in the Premier League. I would like to think he will be an addition to what’s already a big enough backline. “(Pascal) Struijk has been injured for two seasons in a row now. It might be that the club has to let a player go to help with the financial parameters that are around but, right now, he is definitely an addition. He is an experienced one as well. “He is 26 years old so they have signed him in his prime. He has made more than 50 appearances for Slovenia, having made his debut as a teenager. He has played in Germany and Russia and Italy, so that’s pretty good pedigree.”

Jaka Bijol will look to make his mark

Meanwhile, Bijol will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League with Leeds and establish himself as a key player for them. He is at the peak of his powers, and this is a golden opportunity for him to showcase his abilities at the highest level.

Leeds have an exciting project and a talented squad. They will be looking to establish themselves as Premier League regulars next season. They will not want to come back down to the Championship next summer. Signings like Bijol will certainly help them improve next year.