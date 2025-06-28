Liverpool risk losing ‘exceptional talent’ with Jurgen Klopp to blame for it

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is interested in a Liverpool player he managed during his team at Anfield.

The former Reds boss is aware of the talent at Liverpool and he could be the one to take one of their most talented players away from them this summer.

Having brought success to the Merseyside club for a long time, he would now bring misery to them by stealing one of their key players.

The German became Head of Global Football at Red Bull after leaving his job at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp wants Harvey Elliott at RB Leipzig

According to TBR Football, the German is interested in signing Liverpool star Harvey Elliott for RB Leipzig.

Playing time has always been limited for Elliott at Anfield but with now Florian Wirtz joining the club, Elliott has gone further down the pecking order.

In order to get more playing time and to continue his development, the young Englishman is ready to move away from the Premier League champions this summer.

Arne Slot’s side are set to demand £40m for the youngster who made 18 Premier League appearances for the Reds last season.

As per the report, clubs like Fulham, Tottenham, Newcastle, Everton, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Brentford and West Ham have all enquired about signing the Reds star this summer.

Elliott appears to be heading out of Liverpool

Klopp is a firm believer of Elliott’s talents and ability to perform. He gave the youngster more playing time that what he has experienced under Slot.

Despite interest from RB Leipzig, Elliott is not keen on a move to join them this summer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the youngster but his demand is at an all-time high this summer and that could work in the favour of the Merseyside club.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp described Elliott as an ‘exceptional talent’.

Elliott has been urged by Jamie O’Hara to make a move to Tottenham this summer.

