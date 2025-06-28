Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, controls the ball during a training session. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Manchester United, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Tottenham have all watched him in action last season.

Multiple clubs keen on Hayden Hackney

Graeme Bailey has claimed: “Middlesbrough don’t need the money to stay afloat or anything, but if they really want to back Rob Edwards, then they do need some money. And selling homegrown players is what Middlesbrough’s academy is there for, to a certain extent. “So yes, I do expect Hackney will go. The likes of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Man United, and West Ham have watched him.”

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. Hackney is certainly good enough for the Premier League, and he will look to join an ambitious club where he will be able to fight for trophies. The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham could be exciting destinations for the player. They are among the biggest clubs in the country, and they have the platform to help him fulfil his potential.

Michael Carrick has labelled Hackney as someone who has been “exemplary”.

Spurs have secured Champions League qualification, and that makes them an attractive destination. On the other hand, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Both clubs need a quality central midfielder, and the 23-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

Bailey feels that a fee of around £20-25 million could get the job done.

Man United need midfield quality

Manchester United and Tottenham certainly have the resources to pay, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

They need a quality young central midfielder for the future, and the 23-year-old could easily justify the investment. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be hard to turn down for the young midfielder, and he will certainly hope that Middlesbrough sanction his departure if top clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham come calling.