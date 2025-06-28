Act fast or pay more: Man United risk higher price for striker as July deadline looms

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen is set to become even more complicated, with Napoli preparing to increase the striker’s price tag if a deal is not struck by mid-July, according to reports in Italy.

The Nigerian striker has long been admired by United, who see him as an ideal addition to lead their attack under Ruben Amorim.

Osimhen’s pace and lethal finishing have made him one of Europe’s most coveted forwards, and with United eager to upgrade their frontline, he remains firmly on the club’s shortlist

The Red Devils are looking for a new striker ahead of next season. Having seen the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford, the Man United management team have made it their priority to sign a proven number nine.

Man United face hurdle in signing Victor Osimhen

However, United’s hopes of signing Osimhen could become significantly more challenging if they fail to act swiftly, with the striker’s price set to rise next month, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

The report claims that Osimhen’s current release clause in his Napoli contract is due to expire on 15th July, and after this date, there will no longer be a set fee to trigger the striker’s exit.

Napoli will be free to demand a higher fee based on market conditions and the interest Osimhen is generating across Europe.

Italian club officials have reportedly made it clear that they have no intention of negotiating a discounted deal for Osimhen before or after the clause expires.

Amorim needs to act fast in the market

This development places pressure on United, who view Osimhen as a top target to solve their goal scoring issues.

Potential exits for players like Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford could free up funds for the Red Devils to finance their transfer business but if United do not move decisively in the coming weeks, they risk either missing out on Osimhen altogether or having to pay an inflated fee for the Nigerian international.

The striker is reportedly dreaming of a move to Old Trafford this summer.

