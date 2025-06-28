(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nelson Semedo has been linked with away from the club in recent weeks.

His contract with the club expires soon, and Wolves have not been able to agree on an extension with him yet. Graeme Bailey has now informed Molineux News that Portuguese International is likely to move abroad this summer. It seems unlikely that he will extend his stay at the West Midlands club.

Wolves are looking at Kyle Walker-Peters as a potential replacement. The player will be out of contract at Southampton soon, and he’s on the radar of multiple clubs. Signing him could prove to be an excellent decision for Wolves.

Wolves keen on Kyle Walker-Peters

Bailey said: “There’s lots of clubs looking at Walker-Peters. Everton, Fulham, Leeds, Spurs. “I think he’s on Wolves’ list as well, but I think he’s in the position to consider his options a bit at the minute from what I’m hearing. Wolves will be determined by the Semedo situation. Wolves have made him an offer, we know that. I’m told it’s unlikely that he stays. “Wolves do believe he’s more likely to go back abroad most likely back to Benfica, there are other teams. They did want him to stay.”

Can Wolves replace Nelson Semedo?

They will need to replace Semedo, and the Southampton defender certainly has the quality and experience to fill the void left by the Portuguese defender. Wolves must improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to survive in the top flight next season. They will need to replace their key players as well if they decide to move on.

Semedo has been an important player for them, and Wolves must do everything in their power to bring in a quality alternative. They will look to finish in the mid-table positions next season, and they must plug the gaps in their squad.