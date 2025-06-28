Newcastle preparing offer for 19-G/A midfielder, deal could cost them around £100 million

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Newcastle United fans wave flags and show support. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in securing the services of Xavi Simons during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing an offer close to €70 million in order to sign the Netherlands International. However, RB Leipzig will not want to let him leave easily. They could demand a full package of around £100 million for the player.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal across the line. They will face competition from clubs like Chelsea.

Xavi Simons would be a superb addition

They need more attacking depth on the side, and Simons would be a quality long-term investment. He scored 11 goals last season and picked up eight assists as well.

Simons could add a new dimension to the Newcastle attacking unit. He is capable of operating centrally as well as in wide areas. He will look to help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. The player has been linked with multiple English clubs this summer. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He is rated highly across Europe, and it would be a major coup for Newcastle if they can get the deal done.

Newcastle need attacking depth

Xavi Simons in action for RB Leipzig
Xavi Simons to Newcastle? (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need to improve the squad in order to do well in the European competition. They have been overly reliant on Alexander Isak in the attack. They need more quality and depth in the final third.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the 22-year-old to join the club. He is an elite prospect with a bright future, and he could be a key player for Newcastle next season.

There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in English football, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal across the line.

