Only Man United: Attacker expresses strong desire of move to Old Trafford

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bryan Mbeumo has made it clear that Manchester United is the only club he is willing to join if he decides to leave Brentford this summer, despite ongoing interest and rumours linking him with other Premier League sides.

The 25-year-old forward has informed Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur of his intentions, expressing that Old Trafford is his preferred destination should a move materialise, according to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Mbeumo, who has become a key figure for Brentford, is seen as an ideal addition for Ruben Amorim’s attack at Man United.

Brentford have rejected two bids from Man United

The Premier League giants have already made two formal proposals for Mbeumo, with the first bid worth £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons, followed by a second offer of £55 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons.

However, both offers are understood to fall short of Brentford’s valuation of the Cameroon international, with the West London club standing firm on their asking price.

Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, with United keen to secure Mbeumo’s services as they aim to add versatility and depth to their attacking options for the upcoming campaign.

The forward’s ability to operate across the front line would provide United with a new dimension in their attack for next season.

Meanwhile, Hotspur have denied making any formal offer for Mbeumo.

Red Devils believe they are getting closer to the deal

Brentford, for their part, remain open to discussions but will not accept a deal below their valuation, especially considering Mbeumo’s importance to them.

As talks continue, United fans will be hopeful that the club can reach an agreement with Brentford and bring Mbeumo to Old Trafford, adding further quality to their attack as they prepare to get back to Champions League football next season.

Following the signing of Mbeumo, the Red Devils are expected to target moves for a goalkeeper, striker and a midfielder.

Man United have a transfer plan in place once they complete the Bryan Mbeumo deal