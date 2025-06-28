Opinion: Which centre-back should Liverpool sign this summer?

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Defensive reshuffle is underway at Liverpool with the club prioritising a centre-back signing this summer to strengthen Arne Slot’s backline.

With Jarell Quansah finalising a move to Bayer Leverkusen and Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future at Anfield uncertain, Liverpool need a reliable addition to partner Virgil van Dijk or eventually succeed him.

The Premier League champions have already addressed their full-back issues by signing Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

The attention might switch towards signing a new centre-back as Arne Slot aims to build on his success.

Marc Guehi

Among the targets, Marc Guehi stands out as a strong candidate. The Crystal Palace and England international offers Premier League experience.

The 24-year-old, who made 34 league appearances in 2024/25, has shown consistency for his club as well as his country. He helped Palace win the FA Cup by beating Manchester City in the final.

For his country, he has been a regular starter and his performances were highly appreciated in the Euros last year.

Guehi is entering his peak age and despite being just 24, he has wealth of experience in the Premier League.

Goncalo Inacio

Another name on Liverpool’s radar is Goncalo Inacio of Sporting, who impressed with his ball playing ability and his presence of mind.

The defender was a part of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League winning team this summer.

He is a left-footed centre-back, something Liverpool are missing at the moment.

However, Inacio’s release clause and the competition from other European clubs could make this a challenging deal.

Jorrel Hato

Liverpool are also monitoring Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, a highly-rated young defender who has shown maturity beyond his years.

Slot’s familiarity with Hato from the Eredivisie could make this a smooth transition.

His versatility to play as a centre-back or left-back would add depth and flexibility to Liverpool’s defense.

However, Hato’s lack of Premier League experience and the need to adjust physically to English football means he would be more of a long-term solution rather than somebody who could come in straight away and make the difference.

Best option for Liverpool: Guehi

Given the circumstances and all options considered, Guehi appears like the most logical and ideal signing for the Reds this summer.

He has the pace and strength to cope with the demands of Premier League football. On top o that, he could be available for a reasonable fee this summer as he is about to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and Palace are looking to offload him.

The Crystal Palace and England international offers Premier League experience, composure on the ball and discipline.

Now is the right time for Liverpool to make a move for him so that he can challenge Konate for a place in the starting line up as well as play alongside Virgil Van Dijk and learn from him.

