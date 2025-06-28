Mateo Flores of Real Betis looks on with teammates Nobel Mendy and Antony. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Antony is expected to leave the club permanently during the summer transfer window.

He was on loan at Real Betis during the second half of last season, and he impressed with his performances. The Spanish outfit are now looking to bring him to the club permanently, and their sporting director Manu Fajardo has confirmed that it is a complex operation, but Real Betis will do their best to bring him back to the club.

He has also revealed that Antony has not committed to any other clubs and therefore, Betis are very much in the race to secure his signature.

Real Betis keen on the move

He said via Estadio Deportivo: “We all have to be aware that it’s a very complex operation. Given the player’s level, and his most recent career at Real Betis, it’s not an easy operation. “But hey, as long as Antony hasn’t committed to a third party, we, with the utmost humility, are going to play our cards to be able to opt for Antony. I insist, despite being a complex operation, we will try to carry it out in different ways without mortgaging the club . “In the end, the most important thing is also the sustainability of the entity. We will try to be creative, as we have been in the past, so that Antony can be here.”

Man United need to sell Antony

Manchester United will want to get rid of the player as well. He has no future at Old Trafford, and he needs to join a club where he will play regularly.

Antony has shown that he has the ability to compete at the highest level, and he has proven his ability in La Liga. The move to Manchester United has not worked out for him, but there is no doubt that he is a quality player.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Manchester United are likely to be able to recoup a substantial amount of money for the Brazilian winger, and they will have to cut their losses on him. It would be ideal for them to sell the player and move on. Manchester United will hope that his departure can bring in enough funds to improve the squad this summer.