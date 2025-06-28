Report: Aston Villa could sell first-team star for as little as £5m

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are preparing to part ways with Lucas Digne this summer, with the club reportedly ready to accept a bid for the experienced left-back as they continue to reshape their squad under Unai Emery.

The French international, who joined Villa from Everton in January 2022, has been a consistent performer when called upon but faces an uncertain future at Villa Park with the club aiming to refresh and balance the squad.

Aston Villa ready to part ways with Lucas Digne

Digne, 31, still has value in the market, and Villa are understood to be looking for a fee in the region of £5-10m, according to ex-Villa scout Bryan King.

While speaking to Villa News, King said:

“Digne is 31 years old now.

“He also only has one year left on his contract. Therefore, Villa obviously feel as though this might be the time to sell. If the offer is good, I think Villa will be ready to accept.

“I think they will be looking for somewhere between £5-10m for Digne.”

The decision to move Digne on comes as Villa look to trim their wage bill and reinvest in areas of the squad that need strengthening.

Galatasaray have been linked with a move for the French left-back this summer.

Villa want to control their wage bill

For Villa, moving Digne on will not only generate funds but also free up space in the squad and on the wage bill.

Digne’s spell at Aston Villa has been a period of steady contribution and professionalism, providing the club with experience and quality on the left flank.

While Digne’s time at Villa may not have reached the heights some expected upon his arrival, his contributions during key moments and his delivery from wide areas were highly important for the Villans.

Players like Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana have been linked with a move away from Villa Park due to PSG issues.

