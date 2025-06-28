Report: Latest Man United decision is bad news for £64 million striker

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to part ways with Rasmus Hojlund this summer, with reports indicating the club is ready to offload the Danish striker despite facing challenges in securing a new centre-forward ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Hojlund, who arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta for an initial £64 million, has endured a disappointing second season in England.

The attacker has struggled to find consistency under the management of Ruben Amorim.

The 22-year-old found the back of the net just ten times across all competitions, leaving concerns within the club about his ability to lead the line.

Man United ready to sell Rasmus Hojlund

According to GiveMeSport, Man United have made the decision to sell the attacker this summer and sign his replacement to address their goal scoring issues.

The Danish striker has been linked with a move to Napoli in Serie A and he would reportedly love to join the Italian champions.

Amorim, who was forced to persist with Hojlund due to a lack of reliable attacking alternatives, has now decided that his team needs a better striker to lead their attack next season.

Following their 15th place finish in the Premier League, the defeat in the Europa League final and ending the league season with a negative goal difference, signing a new striker has become crucial for the Red Devils.

Bundesliga striker identified as Hojlund’s replacement

United’s recruitment team is actively evaluating potential replacements. Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt has emerged as a player admired by the club.

However, with Frankfurt demanding a reported £84 million fee for Ekitike, United are cautious about committing to a deal they deem financially excessive.

Agents have begun to offer alternative strikers to United officials, as per the report, and they are now ready to consider a move for a proven goal scorer.

While Hojlund’s promise was clear when he arrived, the need for goals and consistent performances has become too pressing to ignore as Amorim plans for a crucial season ahead.

Viktor Gyokeres is on their radar and following a change of plan, the striker could be open to a move to Old Trafford now.

