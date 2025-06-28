Sources: Liverpool and Arsenal battle for player with ‘top-level potential’

(Picture via Getty Images)

Malick Fofana has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the summer transfer window.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal closely monitoring the 20-year-old Belgian winger as they plan summer reinforcements, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Currently at Lyon, Fofana has impressed with his dribbling and fearless attacking style, attracting interest from Europe’s top clubs.

However, Lyon’s looming relegation to Ligue 2 and mounting financial troubles are set to force the French side into player sales this summer, with Fofana likely to be one of the first names out of the door.

Lyon decide valuation of Liverpool and Arsenal target

Lyon are looking a fee in the region of €45–50 million for the young attacker despite their financial troubles.

Liverpool have identified Fofana as a player who could add depth and quality to their wide options as Arne Slot looks to refresh the squad for the upcoming campaign.

With Luis Diaz’s future uncertain, he could be the ideal player to replace the Colombian at Anfield.

Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the Belgian talent as Mikel Arteta looks for attacking and creative additions.

Fofana registered 11 goals and six assists last season, showing his goal scoring as well as creating qualities.

Several Premier League clubs are showing interest in Fofana

While Tottenham and Chelsea have also expressed interest, Fofana’s openness to a Premier League move could give Liverpool and Arsenal an edge if they decide to step up their pursuit.

Negotiations may still prove challenging, as Lyon remain firm on their valuation despite their financial challenges, but the opportunity to secure one of Belgium’s most exciting young attackers is one that both Liverpool and Arsenal may consider worth pursuing.

Along with the two Premier League giants, Tottenham appear to be the most interesting club in the services of Fofana. They are ready to target a €35 million move for him.

Lyon manager praised Fofana for his quality and decision making, saying that the player has ‘top-level potential’.

