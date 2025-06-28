Sources: Man United plan offer for ‘one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents’

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao has emerged as a key target for Manchester United as the club plans a major reshaping of its attack under Ruben Amorim this summer.

With the Red Devils aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season, Leão is seen as a who can solve a number of issues faced by the United attack.

Sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man United have made the AC Milan star their primary target this summer.

United’s interest comes amid growing uncertainty over the futures of several wide players at Old Trafford.

Man United are looking for a new wide attacker

Jadon Sancho remains out of favour, Antony has struggled for consistency at Old Trafford and is looking to leave them this summer, Alejandro Garnacho has been made available for transfer while Marcus Rashford is not in the future plans of Amorim.

The Portuguese international, who is under contract with AC Milan until 2028, has a €175 million release clause, but sources suggest the Serie A giants may consider offers in the region of £68–85 million.

Man United are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, with plans to potentially submit an initial offer of around £60 million once they clarify potential outgoings.

Leao’s age, proven quality in Serie A, and ability to excel in one-on-one situations would be key for United if they manage to secure his services this summer.

The Portuguese star registered 12 goals and 13 assists for the Italian side last season.

Competition is intense for Rafael Leao

Competition for Leao’s signature will be fierce. Arsenal have already opened direct talks with the player’s representatives.

Chelsea are also interested, although they are weighing up other options at the moment.

Bayern Munich were in discussions but have cooled their pursuit due to budget priorities, while Barcelona, despite their admiration for Leao, remain constrained by Financial Fair Play challenges.

United remain in a strong position to move for the Serie A start but they need to raise funds through players sales first.

Football Italia praised the Portuguese attacker as “one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents”.

Report: Latest Man United decision is bad news for £64 million striker