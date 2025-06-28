West Ham United players huddle on pitch. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Galatasaray attacker Baris Alper Yilmaz has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with clubs like West Ham United keen on securing his signature.

According to the Italian publication Calciomercato.It via Football Italia, the player is being offered to multiple clubs, and he was recently offered to Italian giants Inter Milan as well.

Player offered to multiple clubs

Meanwhile, West Ham are not the only English club offered the chance to sign the player. Nottingham Forest contacted as well. It seems that the player is looking for a move this summer. His contract with the Turkish club ends in 2027, and he is eager for a new experience.

Intermediaries have offered him to multiple clubs, and he is likely to cost €35 million. The player scored 14 goals last season and picked up six assists as well. There is no doubt that he could prove to be a quality addition for West Ham. He has scored a total of 34 goals in his club career.

West Ham could use Baris Alper Yilmaz

He can operate as a centre forward as well as a left-sided winger. West Ham need more depth in the final third, and the 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He has the technical attributes and versatility to thrive in English football. A move to the Premier League could be ideal. Meanwhile, the Hammers were quite poor in the attack last season and signing the Turkish attacker could be a wise decision.

The reported asking price is certainly affordable for West Ham, but they might look to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money. It remains to be seen how the situation develops..

West Ham are likely to be an attractive destination for the player. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League with them. They could provide him with the platform to establish himself as a quality player, and they could be the ideal stepping stone for him in future. The player was linked with Newcastle a few months ago.