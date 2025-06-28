West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Al-Nassr striker Jhon Duran in recent weeks.

However, the Saudi Arabian club have now decided that they will not let the 21-year-old striker leave the club. West Ham United were keen on the player, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to move on to other targets.

Al-Nassr make transfer decision

“Fenerbahce, Napoli, and West Ham have made offers with purchase options, even covering most of the salary for Jhon Duran,” Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra revealed on his official Kick channel. “However, Al-Nassr are not considering selling the player. There is no possibility of him leaving the club.”

West Ham could use Jhon Duran

It is no secret that they need a quality striker this summer. They were quite toothless going forward last year, and they need to bring in upgrades on their current options. Duran would have been a quality long-term investment. He has shown his ability with Aston Villa in the Premier League, and he has been outstanding since the move to Saudi Arabia.

There is no doubt that he would have transformed West Ham in the attacking unit. It remains to be seen whether the London club decide to test the resolve of the Saudi Arabian outfit with a lucrative proposal.

The Colombian striker is a tremendous prospect, and he has a bright future. He should be competing at the highest level, and returning to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him. He will have plenty of opportunities to play in Saudi Arabia and the MLS in future. For now, he should focus on competing at the highest level and winning major trophies.